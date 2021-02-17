UT level Archery C’ship concludes

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 17: Three days long J&K UT Archery Championship, organized by Archery Association of J&K under the aegis of J&K Sports Council & J&K Olympic Association, culminated at J&K Police Sports Complex Gulshan Ground, here today.

Around 100 Archers from different districts participated in this championship.

In sub junior boys 20 mtrs, top three positions were clinched by Bhawani Singh, Pariv Khajuria and Nitish Bawa respectively, whereas in 30 mtrs, 1st, 2nd and 3rd positions were clinched by Nitish Bawa, Pariv Khajuria and Bhawani Singh and in 20 mtrs girls category, Sakshi Devi, Harseeh Kour and Dalveen Kour secured top three positions respectively besides in 30 mtrs, Davleen Kour, Riya Sharma and Sakshi Devi won first three places respectively.

ADGP (Armed) AK Choudhary was the chief guest of the event, whereas Dr Ashutosh Sharma vice president Indian Olympic Association & president JKOA, SSP VK Jamwal, Dushyant Sharma Staff Officer Sports J&K Police, Kiran Wattal vice president Gymnastic Federation of India, Rajan Sharma secretary J&K Boxing Association, Kuldeep Handooo (Dronacharya awardee) from J&K Police, Ram Singh (Everester), Sharat Chander Singh, secretary J&K Athletic Association, Raj Kumar treasurer Archery Association of J&K and Inspector Sajjad were among prominent persons who were present during the event.

The championship was officiated by Darshana Devi (Archery coach), Simmi Sharma (coach), Aman Sargral, Sahil Sharma & Madhv Pal Singh, whereas the championship was organized under the chairmanship of Sunil Sharma, senior vice president of the Association and Vikas Gupta, organizing secretary.