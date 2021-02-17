SSP Anayat underlines importance of indigenous games, asserts youngsters to learn Archery

Archery Tournament concludes

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

KARGIL, Feb 17: Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Kargil Anayat Ali Choudhary underlined the importance of the participation of the younger generation in indigenous games and sports which are an intrinsic component of the traditions of a community.

The SSP stated this while addressing Archery players and sports lovers during the concluding function of a Traditional Archery Tournament which was conducted under the aegis of Naran Society Tambis at Tambis village here today.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Kargil Tsering Motup, Naib Tehsildar Gund Mangalpore Muhammad Hassnain, Station House Officer (SHO) Kargil Khalid Mehraj Giri, good number of players and archery lovers were present on the occasion.

SSP Anayat Choudhary said that it is his first experience of witnessing the traditional Archery of Ladakh, adding that the talent here needs to be promoted.

He said that the children here should not be just present as spectators only, however, in future they must thrive to learn the skills of this game and excel in it.

The SSP said that the Police Department will take steps to conduct such tournaments in the district in future.

ADC Kargil Tsering Motup in his address congratulated all the participants of the tournament and added that being a cultural game of Ladakh, Archery needs to be played with cultural zeal and sporting passion.

The ADC added that many cultural attributes are associated with Archery, it is not only a game rather a witness of rich Ladakhi history and culture which we all need to preserve and promote.

Meanwhile, in the final match, TG-15 won over Rangyul Shakar.

Later, the SSP, ADC and other guests gave away trophies and prizes to the participating players.

Pertinently, 26 teams from across the district participated in the tournament.