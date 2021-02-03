UT Ladakh shines in Icestock C’ship

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

LEH, Feb 3: The Union Territory of Ladakh excelled in 7th National Icestock Sports Championship 2020-21 by clinching six gold, four silver and five bronze medals and remained overall runner-up in the tournament, held at Gulmarg.

Led by Shehnaz Parveen who is a member of Veteran India Sports Wing, a team of athletes from Ladakh participated in the four days tournament which concluded on January 31.

UT Ladakh team participated in three main events and bagged six gold medals, 4 silver and 5 bronze medals. Senior girls won two bronze medals and boys won one silver medal in Team Target, whereas Girls team clinched gold medal in Team Game. The Girls team also won gold medal in both categories of Long Distance while the Boys team got bronze in the junior category.

The girls team was represented by Nusrat Fatima, Deachen Dolker, Farhana Eliyas, and Zahida Batool, whereas boys team was represented by Adnan Tariq, Stanzin Punchok, Adnan Ali, Dorjey Namgail and Rigzin Chospal.

It is pertinent to mention here that nearly 280 boys and girls from 20 States of different age categories participated in this fascinating and thrilling sport.