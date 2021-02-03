Hero FC scripts win over J&K Bank Academy FC

Football Premier League J&K

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 3: Hero FC trounced J&K Bank Academy FC by 1-0 goal while the match between Param FC and Shaheen FC ended with draw with 1-1 goal in the ongoing Football Premier League J&K, organised by J&K Sports Council in collaboration with Football Association at GGM Science College Ground, here today.

The tournament is being organised under the supervision of Ashok Singh, Divisional Sports Officer, J&K Sports Council Jammu and Satpal Singh, Chief Football Coach, whereas Satish Gupta, Manager MA Stadium introduced the players of both the teams before matches.

Ziara Kousar, Dheeraj Meenia, Aman Banathia, Abhishek Kim, Ajay Singh and Satnam Singh were among technical panel, whereas the tournament was graced by prominent persons including Narinder Gupta, chairman DFA Jammu, Yousaf Don, secretary DFA and Kamal Kishore (coach DFA) along with football lovers.