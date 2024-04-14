Usman of UP lifts ‘Dera Kesari Dangal’ title

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

REASI, Apr 13: In the 31st annual Dera Kesari Dangal which was held today at the holy shrine of Dera Baba Banda Bahadur, Reasi, Pahalwan Usman of Mathura (UP) defeated Bablu Pahalwan of J&K Police in main malli bout.

Dangal was organized by Dera Baba Bandha Bahadur Prabandhak Committee, Baba Banda Bahadur Sikh Samardi in association with J&K Indian Style Wrestling Association under the overall supervision of President J&K Indian Style Wrestling Association Shiv Kumar Sharma and Baba Jatinder Paul Singh Sodhi.

Dangal was organized in the memory of the great Saint, warrior and Martyr Baba Banda Bahadur on the eve of Baisakhi Festival. Arvinder Singh Reen, Director Agriculture Production & Farmers Welfare, Jammu was the Chief Guest.

In all 36 bouts were played in a day-long Kaanta Khushti Dangal and a total Rs 1, 30,000 was distributed as cash prizes among the wrestlers. The bouts were officiated by Raj Singh, Tulinder Kumar, Deepak Wazir and Sunny Sharma.

Wrestler Usman, the winner of 1st malli was awarded with a cash prize of Rs 6,000 along with traditional “Gurj (Gadda) and Patta” while runner of wrestler Bablu got a cash prize of Rs. 5,000.

In the second main malli bout Ankit of Delhi beat Ajay Sharma of Udhampur. The winner Ankit was awarded with a cash prize of Rs. 4,500 while runner-up Ajay Sharma got a cash prize of Rs 3,000. The third main bout was won by Salman of Choprashop, Udhampur who defeated wrestler Obey of Akhnoor. The winner Salman was awarded with a cash prize Rs. 4,000 while runner-up Obey got a cash prize of 3,000.

Proceedings of the dangal were conducted by Ved Parkash Makker and Anil Kumar while welcome address was presented by Baba Jatinder Paul Singh Sodhi. The Vote of Thanks was presented by Shiv Kumar Sharma.

Dera Baba Banda Bahadur Prabandhak Committee members who helped for the conduct of this dangal were Jatinder Paul Singh Sodhi, Sant Kumar Juneja (Vice Chairman), Prem Dureja (President) Dr. Shiv Shanker Pahwa (Co-Ordinator), Ved Parkash Makker (General Secretary) and Darshan Rewari (Vice President).