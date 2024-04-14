Invitational Nat’l Hockey Tourney to begin from Apr 15

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 13: Sikh Progressive Front (SPF) will organise a national level Hockey tournament commencing from April 15 to 21 at K.K Hakku Stadium Jammu.

The Invitational National Hockey Tournament “Sarbat Da Bhalla,” officially sanctioned by Hockey India and dedicated to the 550th Birth Anniversary (Parkash Purab) of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, will take place from April 15 to 21, according to Balvinder Singh, President Sikh Progressive Front.

Balvinder Singh said that out of a total 18 participating teams, eight teams are from outside the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The teams participating from outside J&K are Punjab Police, SGPC Amritsar, Punjab & Sind Bank, Roundglass Hockey Academy, Bathinda XI, Y B Hockey Club Sujjanpur, HFB NCR Hockey Society, Army XI and Rail Coach Factory Kapurthala (RCF). The teams from Jammu and Kashmir are J&K Police, Vijay Club, GNN Hockey Club, Power House Club Poonch, Sangar Sales Hockey Club Anantnag, Kashmir Wonderer Hockey Club, Bandu Rakh Hockey Club, Srinagar XI and Khalsa Club Gole Gujral. The tournament shall be played on a knock out basis. The tournament will be supervised by the officials of Hockey.

Singh stated that the tournament is being organised to spread Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s teachings of love, peace, equality and universal brotherhood in a unique way by organizing a mega sports Event.

Balvinder Singh, President Sikh Progressive Front along with other Organising Committee members present on the occasion were Manjit Singh Organising Secretary, Iqbal Singh, former National Player, Surinder Singh Wazir, Jaswinder Singh Kuku, P.P Singh National Umpire, Jasbir Singh, Janak Singh former national Player, Ravinder Singh, M S Reen International Umpire, Ravinder Singh Bitta former national player and Paramjit Singh, Baljit Kour Hockey Coach & Soniya Coach.

Sikh Progressive Front appeals to the all people especially hockey Clubs, hockey lovers and students from various colleges and Schools to come witness & promote hockey and watch national and some international players in action at K.K Hakku Stadium Jammu.