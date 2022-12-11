UP men, women lift Tennis Ball Cricket titles

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 11: Uttar Pradesh men and women teams lifted 33rd Senior National Tennis Ball Cricket Championship titles, played at MA Stadium, here today.

The team of Goa and Tamil Nadu stood 2nd and 3rd respectively during the championship, wherein 65 teams drawn from all over the country took part in the Championship.

Sanjiv Gadkar (IAS), CEO State Health Agency Ayushman Bharat was the chief guest along with guest of honour Raj Kumar Goyal and Puneet Arora. They distributed trophies and mementos among the winners and runners up teams.

While addressing the gathering, the chief guest appreciated the players for their participation in the national championship and advised them to remain fit and healthy. The championship was organised by J&K Tennis Ball Cricket Association under the aegis of Tennis Ball Cricket Federation of India and sponsored by J&K Sports Council

The Association thanked Nuzhat Gul, Secretary Sports Council for her logistic support during the four day Championship.