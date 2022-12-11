Ayeera wins Bronze World Wushu C’ship

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 11: J&K’s Ayeera Hassan Chisti bagged Bronze medal in 48 kg in the 8th Junior World Wushu Championship in Indonesia from December 3-11.

Ayeera was shortlisted for the world championship during the selection trial held at KIC Centre Meerut. She was enrolled in NCOE Bhopal in 2021 on the basis of her achievements at national and international levels. Ayeera lost to Egypt in the semi-final in a close fight.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Indian Junior Wushu team bagged three Gold medals, three Silver and two Bronze medals. It is the best ever performance of the Indian Wushu team in the World Championships. Earlier in 2016, the Indian junior team bagged one Gold, Silver and Bronze medal in the World Championship at Bulgaria.

The office bearers of Wushu Association of J&K, Vijay Saraf (president), Ranjeet Kalra (vice president) and others congratulated Ayeera Chisti for the outstanding performance in the championship.

Kuldeep Handoo, national chief coach of India congratulated the Junior Wushu team for their excellent performance in the Championship at Indonesia especially Ayeera Hassan Chisti for bringing laurels for India and J&K.