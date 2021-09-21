Tyagi scripts incredible two-run win for Royals against Punjab

DUBAI, Sept 21:

Fast bowler Karthik Tyagi bowled a sensational last over as Rajasthan Royals pulled off an incredible two-run win over Punjab Kings in an Indian Premier League (IPL) thriller here on Tuesday.

Punjab required four runs off the last six balls but Tyagi dismissed Nicholas Pooran (32) and Deepak Hooda (0) and gave away only one run to snatch the win for his team from the jaws of defeat.

Punjab ended their innings at 183 for four, chasing 186 to win.

Sanju Samson’s side was seemingly down and out when KXIP opening pair Mayank Agarwal (67) and KL Rahul (49) put on 120 runs in 11.5 overs.

With Aiden Markram (26 not out) and Nicholas Pooran (32) going strong, it looked like it would be only a matter of time when Punjab would wrap up the match.

But in the end, Punjab made a mess in the last over to suffer their sixth defeat from nine matches.

With this win, the Royals moved to the fifth spot after four wins from eight matches.

Earlier, the 22-year-old Arshdeep Singh (5/32) complemented his senior pro Mohammed Shami (3/21) well as the duo shared eight wickets to help Punjab bowl out Rajasthan for 185 in exactly 20 overs after they were going strong at 169 for 5 in 17 overs.

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (49) and Mahipal Lomror (43) scored bulk of the runs for Rajasthan.

Chasing the total, Mayank and KL Rahul looked in good touch. KL Rahul, who was dropped thrice, smashed 4 fours and 2 sixes in his 33-ball innings. He also crossed 3000 IPL runs during his knock.

Mayank too produced seven hits to the fence and also clobbered two sixes in his 43-ball knock.

Once the Punjab skipper was caught off Chetan Sakariya (1/31) in 12th over, Agarwal too was removed by Rahul Tewatia (1/23).

Markram and Pooran then played some delightful shots to keep their chase on track before they were undone by a brilliant last-over by Tyagi.

Earlier, opener Jaiswal was part of two vital partnerships, adding 54 with his new opening partner Evin Lewis (36) and then sharing another 48 off 28 balls with Liam Livingstone (25).

Lomror then smashed his way to a 17-ball 43, studded with four sixes and two fours.

However, in the last three overs, Shami claimed three wickets and Arshdeep completed his five-for to wrap up the RR innings. (PTI)

Scoreboard

Rajasthan Royals:

Evin Lewis c M Agarwal b A Singh 36

Yashasvi Jaiswal c M Agarwal b H Brar 49

Sanju Samson c Rahul b I Porel 4

Liam Livingstone c Allen b A Singh 25

Mahipal Lomor c Markram b A Singh 43

Ryan Parag c Markram b M Shami 4

Rahul Tewatiya b M Shami 2

Chris Morris c Markram b M Shami 5

Chetan Sakariya c and b A Singh 7

Kartik Tyagi b A Singh 1

Mustafizur Rahman not out 0

Extras: (LB-4, WD-5) 9

Total (all out in 20 overs) 185

Fall of wicket: 1-54, 2-68, 3-116, 4-136, 5-166, 6-169, 7-175, 8-178, 9-185.

Bowling: Mohammed Shami 4-0-21-3, Ishan Porel 4-0-39-1, Deepak Hooda 2-0-37-0, Arshdeep Singh 4-0-32-5, Adil Rashid 3-0-35-0, Harpreet Brar 3-0-17-1.

Punjab Kings Innings:

KL Rahul c Kartik b Sakariya 49

Mayank Agarwal c Livingstone b Tewatia 67

Aiden Markram not out 26

Nicholas Pooran c Samson b Kartik Tyagi 32

Deepak Hooda c Samson b Kartik Tyagi 0

Fabian Allen not out 0

Extras: 9 (w 8, nb 1,)

Total 183 (4 wkts, 20 Ov)

Fall of Wickets:120-1, 126-2, 183-3, 183-4

Bowlling: Mustafizur Rahman 4-0-30-0, Chetan Sakariya 3-0-31-1, Kartik Tyagi 4-0-29-2, Chris Morris 4-0-47-0, Rahul Tewatia 3-0-23-1, Mahipal Lomror 1-0-7-0, Riyan Parag 1-0-16-0.