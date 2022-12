Two-day Jammu Distt Sub Jr Judo C’ship begins

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 26: Two-day Jammu District Sub Junior Judo Championship was organized today at Indoor Sports Complex, Bhagwati Nagar, Jammu.

Around 170 Judokas from different schools participated in the Championship, which was organized by Judo Association Jammu and Kashmir under the aegis of J&K Olympic Association sponsored by J&K Sports Council.

Nusrat Ghazala, Divisional Sports Officer (Central) J&K Sports Council was the chief guest, who gave medals and certificates to the winners. The bouts were officiated by Sports Council Coaches Suraj Bhan Singh, Arshi Nad, Ritika Slathia, Rameshwar Singh, Yashika Jamwal, Avinash Sharma, Rajesh Verma, Rohit Sadhotra and Ashutosh Khajuria.

Prominent among others present on the occasion were Vikas Gupta (vice president, Judo Federation of India), Suraj Sharma (honorary general secretary), Varinder Dogra (Judo Association, J&K) and Manish Chatwal (organizing secretary).

Today’s Results:

Gold: Divynash, Rajveer Kumar, AadvikJamwal, Bhawin Singh, Divynash Chib, Ruder Partap Singh, Aahil Raja, Aditya Sharma, Mohd Imran, Ranjeet Singh, Ranvir, Agrim Sharma, Ritvik, Keshav, Abhay Partap, Aashish Singh, Aaish Singh, Nirbhay Partap, Divyam Rajan, Adhrav Rathore, Aftab Ahmed, Mohd Suleman, Dhruv Sharma, Aadhan Pargal, Manita Saproo, Akaashi Rajput, Anitha, Kyra Karlupia, Navreet Kour, Saira Bano, Devisha Singh, Sanaya, Angel Preet Singh, Manya Kandhari, Jasmin Chowdhary, Angel Mehra, Gouranshi Thakur and Meenakshi Sharma.

Silver: Drishti, NIhaar Sharma, Saba Choudhary, Ishika, Diksha, Mehar, Haya Fatima, Ridhima Choudhary, Ravy Kahi, Mehak Sharma, Aiman Malik, Adeepa Mughal, Aardya Dutta, Priyankash Gupta, Saidhart Nanda, Anirudh, Dhairya Slathia, Manthan Sharma, Sarthak Chopra, Kawaljeet Singh, Kriyansh Sharma, Harshit Nanda, Kridhay Gupta, Angak Sharma, Shivnansh Sharma, Ranveer Gupta, Vivaan Gupta, Priyankash Gupta, Aditya Sharma, Kashav, Reyansh Gupta, Barun Saroch, Audharya Kohli, Sarin Sharma and Karunesh Sharma.

Bronze: Shivani, Maimmona Jawaid, Gunjan Karai, Vaidihiba Zala, Akshita Kokai, Riyanshi, Kangana Sharma, Anaida Saratia, Angna Kohli, Aisha Mir, Anu, Rachita Sharma, Aryahi Rajput, Mehrish Malik, Inarat Firdous, Kushboo, Mannat, Suhang Angra, Ayush Verma, Lavish Dhawan, Yuvraj, Kawaljeet Singh, Siddhant Sharma, Rajat, Daksh Manhas, Sehran Nisar, Keshav Verma, Anshpreet Sigh, Ritish Singh, Lokesh, Avikam Singh, Sikhar, Deevnash, Kanav Sharma, Samarveer Singh, Anhad Sambyal, Aashish Shirjeet Singh, Aadisj Saraj, Arshman Singh, Saaras Sharma, Ayaan Chadgal, Saksham Gupta and Shayam Gupta.