Two-day Inter-Collegiate Kho-Kho Tourney for Men, Women begins in GCW

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 26: Two-day Inter-Collegiate Kho-Kho (Men & Women) Tournament, being organized by Cluster University of Jammu (CUJ) commenced today in Government College for Women (GCW) Gandhi Nagar, Jammu.

Dr Vinod Bakshi (Sports Coordinator CUJ and Physical Director GGM Science College) was the chief guest while Prof Yashpaul was the guest of honour on the occasion.

The Tournament was organized under the supervision of Dr Roopali Slathia (Physical Director, GCW Gandhi Nagar) and overall supervision of Dr Vinod Bakshi.

In Men’s section, GGM Science College beat Government MAM College by 12-04 points and entered in final. Tomorrow, the final match will be played between GGM Science College and Government SPMR College of Commerce.

In Women’s section, the 1st match was played between Government MAM College and GGM Science College. After a very tough fight, Government MAM College won by 10-09 points. In 2nd match, GCW Gandhi Nagar College beat SPMR College of Commerce by 08-05 points. The final match will be played between Government MAM College and GCW Gandhi Nagar.

Prof Nidhi Suri, Aijaz Malik, Physical Director Government SPMR College of Commerce, Ramandeep Kralia, Physical Director GCOE Jammu, Neenu Sawheny, Physical Director Government MAM College, Neelam Chalotra, Assistant Physical Director Government MAM College, were among the various dignitaries present on the occasion.

The matches were officiated by Gurpreet Kour, Amrinderpal Singh, Sahil and Rohit Sharma.