Trekking Expedition flagged off

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 14: Nagender Singh Jamwal, CEO Mansar Srinsar Development Authority flagged off Trekking Expedition cum nature study to Mohar garh, Mansar in Jammu region.

50 students from Bhargav Public School Gadigarh and its staff participated in this expedition organized by Youth Hostels Association of India Srinagar Unit -1.

While addressing the participants of expedition, Mr Jamwal said that trekking is the best way to study the nature.

MSDA is doing its best to provide opportunity to the nature lovers to explore the nature at its best in Jammu region of Jammu & Kashmir.

Dr Taran Singh, State Secretary said that Mansar and Surinsar are twin lakes included into the international list of Ramsar water bodies. And during this week for forests it’s important to take the youth to the nature so that they can know more about the forests.

Vikas Sharma, Principal of Bhargav Public School and Amardeep Singh Secretary YHAI Srinagar Unit -1 were prominent among others in the trek.