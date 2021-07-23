Training of selected spikers begins under Mission Rural Sports

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 23: Nurturing sports and identifying the raw talent in villagers under ‘Mission Rural Sports’, Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council today began training of around 11 spikers at Volleyball Ground, Maulana Azad Stadium here.

The spikers were selected during a day-long club-level matches played at Birpur in district Samba.

As per official communiqué issued by the Jammu Wing of Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council, a coaching-cum-training camp of selected 11 spikers commenced under the professional and trained coaches.

Divisional Sports Officer, J&K Sports Council Jammu, Ashok Singh said that the trainees have expressed gratitude to the Secretary, J&K Sports Council, Nuzhat Gul for taking sports to rural belts and identifying the talent for further grooming.

“The move shall not only encourage the players but also motivate them to act as ambassadors in promoting sports among youth in their respective areas,” said the official.

Spikers Ayush Jamwal, Ganeshwar Jamwal, Sahil Kumar, Aman Kangla, Vinod Kangla, Vishal Kumar, Ajit Singh, Ashish Kumar Singh, Karan Kumar Singh, Ansh Changotra and Tarseem Lal are among those undergoing training at the stadium.