Tariq emerges winner in Dharie Dangal

Excelsior Correspondent

DODA, Sept 26: Annual Dharie Top mega Dangal was organized by Wrestling Committee Dharie here today under the overall supervision of Satish Kumar and other members of the Dangal Committee.

A large number of wrestling lovers were present on the occasion and 60 bouts were played in the event wherein wrestlers from Kathua, Jammu, Udhampur, Doda, Kishtwar and Bhellessa participated.

SHO Gandoh, Inspector Parvaz Ahmed Khanday and Harnad Singh Rana, Ex-MLA were chief guests who gave away the cash prizes to the winners.

The first main bout was fought between Wrestler Tariq Ch from Punjab and Wrestler Rakesh Kumar from Kathua and Tariq Ch emerged winner.

Tariq was awarded with cash prize of Rs. 25000 by the chief guest and runner-up Rakesh got Rs. 15000 from the Wrestling Committee.