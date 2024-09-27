India evacuates injured soldier from Tel Aviv

NEW DELHI, Sep 26 : India on Thursday evacuated an Indian soldier from Tel Aviv after he suffered a head injury in an accident while serving the UN Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) in Golan Heights.

Havildar Suresh R, 33, was brought to the Army’s Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi for further treatment from Israeli city in a military aircraft amid escalating tension between Israel and Lebanon.

The UNDOF is a peacekeeping force that is mandated to maintain a ceasefire between Israel and Syria and supervise the disengagement between militaries of the two countries.

“In a remarkable display of synergy, the Indian Armed Forces, supported by the #MoD successfully conducted a critical medical evacuation of Havildar Suresh R from United Nations Disengagement Observer Force #UNDOF Golan Heights,” the India Army said on X.

“On 20 Sept 2024, the individual suffered grievous injuries in the line of duty and was transferred to a #UN hospital in #Israel. However, as his situation required further treatment, it was decided to evacuate him to India,” it said.

The Army, the Indian Air Force, Integrated Defence Staff (IDS) and Department of Military Affairs (DMA) were involved in evacuation of the soldier.

“A team of Army Medical Corps #AMC in close collaboration with #IAF, #IDS & #DMA, in a highly coordinated mission, not only ensured that the injured soldier was evacuated amidst an extremely uncertain situation, but also provided state of the art critical care support en route to the patient,” the Army said.

It said the “mission exemplifying the highest values of the Armed Forces, highlights the unwavering commitment to saving lives, even in the most challenging circumstances.”

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh complimented all those involved in the evacuation of Havildar Suresh.

“I compliment our Armed Forces for displaying remarkable jointness in planning and successfully executing the evacuation of Havildar Suresh R, our injured soldier from overseas Mission deployment,” he said on X.

“Proud of our Armed Forces who have once again demonstrated their unwavering commitment to ensure the safety of troops always,” Singh added.( PTI)