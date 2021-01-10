Tacharwan CC enters semi-finals by defeating SCC

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 10: Tacharwan Cricket Club entered semi-finals round by defeating Singh Cricket Club (SCC) by five wickets in the ongoing Shaheed Lieutenant Thakur Dass Memorial Cricket Tournament, being played at Govt Higher Secondary School Akhnoor, here today.

Batting first, Singh CC made195 runs by losing seven wickets in 20 overs match. Sumit Rajput made highest scores 64 runs, JV and Jimmy Mani contributed 31 and 29 runs respectively.

In reply the Tacharwan CC chased the target by losing only five wickets and won the match with five wickets in 19.1 overs. Rishav made half century, Abhi scored 32 runs and Akshay contributed 25 runs.

In second match, Cantonment Cricket Club trounced Bhanu Cricket Club with 64 runs and entered into quarter-finals round.

Cantonment CC won the toss and decided to bat first. Batting first, Cantonment CC scored 222 runs with the loss of seven wickets in stipulated 20 overs. Abhinav Puri made highest scores 144 off 60 balls whereas Yakar and Faizan contributed 38 and 12 runs respectively. From bowling side, Aaquib bagged three wickets and Kartika took two wickets, whereas Bhanu and Romit shared one wicket each.

While chasing the target, Bhanu CC bundled out at 158 runs in 19.5 overs. Bhanu made highest 37 runs, whereas Rohan made 23 runs and Romit and Aaquid contributed 37 and 23 runs respectively for their team. From bowling side, Vijay Dogra clinched three wickets, whereas Rakesh Bawa, Abhinav Puri and Parshotam shared two wickets each and Yakar got one wicket.

Man of the match was awarded to Abhinav Puri for his superb batting with 144 runs off 60 balls.

Dayal Singh & Sonu Malhotra were umpires, whereas Rohit & Sushil Gupta were acted as scorers.