Martland Sunrisers enters KPL finals

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 10: Martand Sunrisers CC entered KPL Veterans Cup finals by beating Surinder Cricket Club with eight wickets, being played here today.

Batting first, Surinder CC scored 160 runs for the loss of five wickets. From bowling sides, Rajinder clinched three wickets, whereas Anil and Sunil took a wicket apiece.

In reply, the Martland Sunrisers opener batsman Guptil made 66 runs, whereas Sunil made 36 unbeaten runs, followed by sensible inning of 21 runs not out by Rajesh trounced the opponent team and won the match with eight wickets in 18.5 overs.

Guptil was declared as man of match. The final match of the tournament will be played next week.