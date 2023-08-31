T-20 knockout cricket tournament begins

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

PULWAMA, Aug 31: Police in Pulwama under the aegis of Civic Action Programme, organised 3rd edition of the Knock-out T-20 Cricket Tournament at Sports Stadium Lelhar Pulwama.

Inauguration ceremony was attended by Senior Superintendent of Police, Pulwama Mohd Yousif , along with DySP DAR, DySP Ops Pulwama, SDPO Kakapora, SHO Pulwama and other esteemed officers of the district.

The tournament will be played on a knock out basis in which 16 teams from different areas of Kakapora-belt are participating. The inaugural match was played between Begum Bagh Cricket Club and DPL Pulwama 11. SSP Pulwama, highlighted J&K Police’s dedication in providing young people with platforms for their interests, particularly in sports. Underlining the holistic benefits of sports for youth development, SSP re-affirmed the force’s ongoing efforts to nurture enthusiasm through sporting activities.