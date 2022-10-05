Surya slips to No. 2 in T20I batting list

DUBAI, Oct 5: In-form India batter Suryakumar Yadav lost his top position in the ICC T20I list by a few ranking points to Mohammed Rizwan of Pakistan, who has regained his pole position in the latest standings published on Wednesday.

The difference between the two is a mere 16 ranking points with Rizwan reclaiming his top spot with 854 points and Surya in second spot with 838.

Surya continued his stunning rise in 2022 by finishing India’s recent T20I series at home against South Africa with two half centuries and as their leading run scorer with a total of 119 runs.

The 32-year-old Yadav should get the chance to claim top billing during the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in Australia. (PTI)