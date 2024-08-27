Surjit, Yudhbir share 70th Annual Dali Dangal title

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

RAJOURI, Aug 26: Wrestler Surjit Singh of J&K Police, Reasi, and Yudhbir of Delhi shared the title at the 70th Annual Dali (Kalakote) Dangal after their bout ended in a draw following a 27-minute contest. The event, held at village Dali in district Rajouri, saw both wrestlers being awarded a cash prize of Rs. 20,000, jointly presented by contractor Thakur Randhir Singh, Shiv Kumar Sharma, Swarn Singh, and former Sarpanch Ranjeet Singh.

Dangal was organized by the Dali Dangal Committee in association with the J&K Indian Style Wrestling Association under the supervision of Swarn Singh (President), Ex-Sarpanch Ranjeet Singh, Sukhrib Singh (Pali), and Raspal Singh Mahla. Senior BJP Leader and contractor Thakur Randhir Singh served as the chief guest, while Shiv Kumar Sharma, the President of the J&K Indian Style Wrestling Association, presided over the function. Other notable attendees included Naib Tehsildar Kalakote Mohan Lal, Naib Tehsildar Solki Manoj Kumar, retired chief librarian Raspal Singh Mahla, and Yuv Raj Singh, a State BJP Yuva Morcha Leader.

The second main bout saw Yuv Raj of Marzali, Akhnoor, defeat Anil of Reasi, earning a cash prize of Rs. 9,000, while Anil received Rs. 7,000 as the runner-up. In another bout, Subash of Reasi overcame Banu of Akhnoor to win Rs. 6,000, with the runner-up Banu receiving Rs. 5,000. A third major bout between Jarnail Singh of Reasi and Abha of Akhnoor also ended in a draw, with both wrestlers receiving a joint cash prize of Rs. 10,000.

A total of 76 bouts were held during the day-long Dangal, with the organizers distributing Rs. 2,15,000 in cash prizes to the participating wrestlers. The event was successfully conducted with the assistance of committee members, including Swarn Singh, former Sarpanch Ranjeet Singh, Subhrib Singh (Pali), Rattan Singh Dogra, Sukhrib Singh (Teacher), and Dharam Paul. The matches were officiated by Kirpal Singh, Deep Kumar, Prabhat Singh, Jagdev Singh, and Ajit Kumar.