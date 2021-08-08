Sunil Kumar elected president of Gyms Welfare Association

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 8: All Jammu Gyms Welfare Association today elected its office bearers wherein Sunil Kumar and PK Sharma have been elected as president and senior vice president of the Association.

Ajay Sharma, Iqbal Singh, Dalbir Singh and Narinder Manhas were appointed as vice presidents, whereas Tarun Tak as general secretary and Parveen, Vijay Chib, Vipin Singh, Vishal Sharma, Rakesh Sharma, Vishal Sharma and Rawinder Singh have been elected as joint secretaries besides Suresh Paul as organising secretary and Sourav Kapoor and Jagroop Singh were elected as treasurer and assistant treasurer whereas, Sanjeev Singh and Adil Ashraf were appointed as media secretaries.

Akash Sharma, Ramneek Sharma, Raj Kumar, Pawan Kumar, Prince, Satvik, Darvinder, Damandeep, Yogeshwar, Rohi Samotra, Vinit Singh Pathania, Vinod Mahajan, Ranjeet Sharma and Raman Sharma were announced as executive members of the Association.

It was decided in the meeting of Gym owners which was held at Muscle Talk Gym Jewel, here today.