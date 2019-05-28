Summer School Olympiad: Exciting competitions in Football, Athletics mark Day-2

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, May 28: Exciting competitions in Football and Athletics marked Day 2 of Summer School Olympiad being held here under the aegis of Khelo-India initiative, Sports for peace and development.

The sports event -Summer School Olympiad 2019 has been organized by district administration in collaboration with department of Youth Affairs & Sports.

The Day witnessed exhilarating matches of athletics, kho-kho, football, kabaddi, hockey, basketball, volleyball and badminton.

Over 6000 Boys & Girls, under-19 age group, from across Jammu district’s government and private schools & clubs are participating in this mega sports event.

In kho-kho, Diamond club emerged as the winner where as NIS Club and GHSS Akhnoor stood at 2nd and 3rd place respectively. In hockey, MBS Club and JK State Sports Council will face each other in the final match tomorrow. JK Public School emerged as the champion in Football beating Invincible 11 by 3-2 in a close tie breaker.

In a close encounter Pallanwala Club beat Trikuta Club by just 2 points in Volleyball game. In Kabaddi, Bhalwal Club defeated DVP Sports Club. Bhartiya Vidya Mandir won the Badminton championship where as DBN Jammu and APS kaluchak remained 2nd and 3rd respectively.

In Athletics, Ajay Kumar of RS Pura Zone performed impressively and won 800 &1500 mtrs race. Randeep Singh of MHAC Nagbani won 200 mtrs, Prakul Dalgotra of BSF Paloura won 3000 mtrs, Akhil Singh of Bhalwal Zone won long jump and Rahul Singh of Gandhi Nagar Zone won in Javelin Throw.