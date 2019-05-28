Hiranagar Zone wins Football C’ship

By
Daily Excelsior
-
Young Footballers posing along with officers and officials at Barnoti in Kathua.
Young Footballers posing along with officers and officials at Barnoti in Kathua.

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

KATHUA, May 28: Defeating Marheen Zone by a solitary goal in the final, Hiranagar Zone won the Inter-Zonal Football Championship, organised by the District Youth Services and Sports Officer Kathua, under the patronage of Director General YS & Sports at Minerva Public School Barnoti, here.
The Football event was as part of the Inter Zonal District Level Tournament in the disciplines of Kabaddi, Volleyball, Badminton, Kho-Kho, Table Tennis, Cricket, Tennis Cricket, Tennis Ball Cricket, Wrestlin and Football in the age groups of Under-14 and 17 years.
A total of 2050 players of various zones took part in this mega event.
District Youth Services and Sports Officer Kathua, Shobha Billowria and Activity In-charge Kuldeep Singh interacted with the players on the concluding function.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR