Hiranagar Zone wins Football C’ship

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

KATHUA, May 28: Defeating Marheen Zone by a solitary goal in the final, Hiranagar Zone won the Inter-Zonal Football Championship, organised by the District Youth Services and Sports Officer Kathua, under the patronage of Director General YS & Sports at Minerva Public School Barnoti, here.

The Football event was as part of the Inter Zonal District Level Tournament in the disciplines of Kabaddi, Volleyball, Badminton, Kho-Kho, Table Tennis, Cricket, Tennis Cricket, Tennis Ball Cricket, Wrestlin and Football in the age groups of Under-14 and 17 years.

A total of 2050 players of various zones took part in this mega event.

District Youth Services and Sports Officer Kathua, Shobha Billowria and Activity In-charge Kuldeep Singh interacted with the players on the concluding function.