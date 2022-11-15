Suhani emerges winner in Girls Single, Bhavdeep Singh in Boys Single

District Badminton C’ship

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 15: Suhani Sharma emerged winner in the Girls Single (13), whereas Bhavdeep Singh lifted the Boys Single (15) title in the ongoing 37th Jammu District Badminton Championship-2022, being organized by Jammu City and District Badminton Association at Badminton Hall, MA Stadium, here today.

In Boys Single (13), Gopesh Singh defeated Kanish in first semis, while Swayam lost to Shivansh Panotra in second semifinal.

In Girls Single (13), Suhani Sharma defeated Diamond Rajput and lifted the title trophy.

In Boys Single (15), Shourya Pratham lost to Bhavdeep Singh in final and lifted the title trophy.

In Girls Single (15), Krishika Mahajan defeated Shrijus Sharma in the final and secured the title trophy.

In Boys Double (15), Udhyan and Bhavdeep defeated Gopesh and Shivansh in final and lifted the title trophy.

In Boys Single (17), Shourya Pratham lost to Vaibhav Mehta in final, whereas in Boys Double (13), Gopesh and Shivansh defeated Swayam and Kanish in final and lifted the title trophy.

In Girls Single (17), Unnati Jaral beat Shrijus Sharma in final and lifted the title trophy, whereas in Boys Single (13), Gopesh Singh defeated Shivansh in final and secured the title trophy.

In Men Singles, Vipul Mehta defeated Shourya Pratham the first semis, whereas in the second semifinal, Vaibhav Mehta lost to Nakul Vaid.

The matches were officiated under the supervision of Rahul Sharma, Referee and Badminton coaches and Pawanjit Singh, Sukhdev Singh and Vivek Mehta.

Among others present were Dr OD Sharma, Vice President, BAI, Satish Gupta, Manager Indoor Complex and Subhash Sharma, Vice President JCDBA.

The prize distribution ceremony will be held tomorrow. Rajinder Sharma, Mayor, JMC will be the chief guest, who will distribute the prizes among the winners and runners of the championship.