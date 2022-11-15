Aman Gupta, Archit Puri complete Ironman Goa

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 15: Aman Gupta and Archit Puri, both from Jammu participated in Ironman Goa Second Edition which was held at Goa.

Ironman Goa is India’s biggest triathlon and endurance event. Almost 1400 participants from 33 countries participated in this event.

Ironman 70.3 consist of 1.9 kms open water swim 90 kms cycling and 21.1 kms run swim is followed by cycle ride and then running of 21.1 kms. Each sport has its individual cut offs and to be finished in 8.30 hours.

Aman finished in 6.06 hours and Archit finished in 6.26 hours.

Before this event, both Aman Gupta and Archit Puri participated in Tuffman Tri event in Chandigarh.

This was Aman Gupta’s second Ironman 70.3 distance this year. Before this, he had completed in Dubai in March.

Archit Puri did his first Ironman Half distance.

Both of them were preparing for this event for the last 8 months.

“Conditions in Goa were hot and humid and in total contrast to what we trained in our home town making the Goa event more challenging specially swimming in sea. But people of Goa keep motivating the athletes especially in the run part”, said Aman Gupta.

Both of them said that without the support from families, it will not be possible to balance daily training and office work.