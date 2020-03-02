Students of DPS Jammu shine in DPS-SMTE exam

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 2: Students of Delhi Public School (DPS) Jammu namely Tejas Singh, Drish Mahajan and Basim Chib of class IX brought laurels to the school by achieving meritorious result in DPS-Science and Maths Talent Examination (SMTE).

The event was organized by Delhi Public School Society, New Delhi in collaboration with Science Olympiad Foundation (SOF).

The exam was held at DPS Mathura Road, New Delhi on January 19. Nearly 27,000 students from different DPS schools across the country appeared in first stage of the exam. Out of which only 600 students including three from DPS Jammu were declared qualified for the exam.

Tejas Singh secured 227th rank, Drish Mahajan claimed 230th rank and Basim Chib secured 544th rank in the competition.

Principal, DPS Jammu, Ruchi Chabra congratulated the students and encouraged them to continue their persistent efforts in achieving their goals. She also appreciated the In-charge teacher, Dr Paramjeet Singh.