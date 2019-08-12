State Speedball team leaves for Nationals

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 12: J&K Sports Speedball Association conducted the selection trials and picked the team to represent the State in the upcoming 11th National Speedball Championship to be held at New Delhi from August 16 to 18, 2019.

The selection of the team was finalized under the supervision of Sunny Nanda, General Secretary JKSSB and Chief Co-ordinator of SPAA India.

Out of the shortlisted 50 players, who took part in the trials/camp, 30 were selected to represent J&K team at the Nationals.

The selected players have been drawn from the institutions namely Dogra Higher Secondary School, MV International School, International Delhi Public School, St Xavier School, Banyan International School, Shiksha Niketan School, Air Force School, Delhi Public School Kathua, Kartar Public School Kathua, Birla Open Mind International School, DAV School Kathua, Mount Litera Zee School, Minerva Public School, Jammu Sanskriti School, May Fair International School, Montessori Cambridge School, SP Smart, Delhi Public School Jamuu and Birla Open Mind Sports Club.

The State team was flagged off by KCS Mehta, Principal APS Akhnoor in the presence of guests of honour Ravi Tikku, President JKSBA; Surjit Singh, Social Worker and Anil Nanda, Director Events JKSBA.

The dignitaries present on the occasion lauded the efforts of coaches namely Sahil Janjua, Gurmanjeet, Ankit Sharma, Deepika and Parkesh Singh.

The Association distributed Speedball Rackets among the winners.

Bhumika Gupta, student of MV International School and Danish Gupta of Air Force School emerged champions in the selection matches.