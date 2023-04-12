SSP Benam presides over function as chief guest

*Gagore CC lifts finals trophy

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SAMBA, Apr 12: Gagore Cricket Club lifted the Police Cricket Championship title by defeating Gho Brahmana Cricket Club, organized by District Police under Civic Action Programme at Border Village Mahal Shahan in Ramgarh, here today.

The closing ceremony was organized at Government High School, Mahal Shahan, Ramgarh, wherein SSP Samba Benam Tosh was the chief guest. He was accompanied by Additional SP Samba Surinder Choudhary, DySP DAR Ajay Anand, Tehsildar Ramgarh Farooq Ahmed, SHO Ramgarh Sudesh Kumar, Headmaster GHS Mahal Shahan Sunil Gupta, Sarpanch Mahal Shahan Jagdish Bhatti and Sarpanch Swankha Tirath Ram.

The chief guest presented cash rewards of Rs 60000 along with trophies and certificates to the players.

In the tournament, a total eight cricket teams from different areas of the Samba and Kathua districts participated, which was organized on knockout basis.

The semifinal matches were played between Gho Brahmana Cricket Club and Shaheed Deepak Kumar Cricket Club Kalah, and Warrior Cricket Club and Gagore Cricket Club, wherein Gho Brahmana Cricket Club and Gagore Cricket Club emerged winners of the semifinal matches and sailed into the finals of the championship.

The final match of the championship was played between Gho Brahmana Cricket Club and Gagore Cricket Club in which team Gagore Cricket Club, led by captain Anil Bharti emerged as overall winner whereas team Gho Brahmana Cricket Club, led by captain Gagandeep clinched runner up trophy.

Speaking on the occasion, SSP Samba Benam Tosh congratulated all the players of all the participating teams for exhibiting high degree of team spirit during the championship and said that Samba police is simultaneously organizing several tournaments of different games at different places in the district to involve more and more youth in the sports activities.