Srinagar outplays Udhampur in U/19 final

UT level Football Tourney concludes at Udhampur

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Feb 25: District Srinagar trounced Udhampur by 1-0 goal in under-19 boys UT level Inter-District Football Tournament, played at Subash Stadium, here today.

DYSSO Udhampur, Swaran Singh was the chief guest on the occasion. Speaking on the occasion the chief guest thanked all the in-charge of the teams and players for successful conducting of the tournament.

Later the chief guest distributed trophies among winners and runners-up teams.

The championship was organized under the patronageship of Dr Saleem-Ur-Rehman, Director General Youth Services and Sports and the chairmanship of Dr Piyush Singla, Deputy Commissioner Udhampur and under overall supervision of DYSSO, Swaran Singh.

The matches were officiated by Raj Kumar Gupta, Raj Kumar Dogra, Raman Kumar, Rakesh, Kulbhushan Singh, Naveen Singh, Harvinder Singh, Miraz Din, Ishang Bandral, Vipin Photra, Ravi Kumar, Sanjeev Kumar, Chander Kiran and Gopal Krishan.

District Srinagar defeated Kupwara by 12-0 goals in 1st quarterfinal, whereas in 2nd quarter final Baramulla defeated Ganderbal by 1-0 goal and Srinagar defeated Kathua by 4-0 goals & Udhampur beat Baramulla by 3-1 goals in semi-finals matches.

Laxmi Kant, Arvind Kumar (I/C PEL), Ashwani Kotwal PEL, Ramesh Chander, Anita Goswami, Sanjeev Kumar, Parshotam Kumar, Jatin Sethi, Karun Magotra, Sanjeev Kumar Khajuria, Amit Sharma, Bhoopinder Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Rakesh Khajuria and Sanjay Gupta were present during the event.