Inter-District Taekwondo C’ship concludes

*Poonch remains U/17 overall Champion

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 25: District Poonch remained under-17 overall champion of Inter-District UT level Taekwondo Championship, organised by Department of Youth Services and Sports in collaboration with J&K Taekwondo Association at Sports Stadium, here today.

About 250 boys of 14 districts participated in this mega event which was organised under the direction of Dr Saleem-Ur-Rehman, DG YSS J&K.

ADDC Basharat Khan was the chief guest of the event, while Atul Pangotra (PET) and International referee, Prem Parkash Luthra and Nirdosh Kumar I/c Manager Sports Stadium Poonch were guests of honour and Surinder Singh ZPEO and Narinder Singh ZPEO were special guests.

The chief guest distributed medal among winners and runner-ups players.

Poonch won under 17 boys overall trophy and remained runner-up in under-14 year boys category, whereas Jammu won under-14 and under-19 trophies and District Budgam remained 3rd in under-17 and under-19 boys category.

Karan Bharghav, Akarshit Sudan, Zahid Naz, Danish Khan, Imtaiz Aziz, Manmeet Singh, Mohd Shoieb and Aryan Digpal won gold medals, whereas Vishvas Sudan, Ranveer Singh, Hashim Rashit, Qasim Hussain, Toyyeb Hazoor, Salman Dar, Prabjot Singh clinched silver medals and Kanav Bali, Toseef Tahir, Yaseen Chisti, Arshdeep Singh, Mohd Nayeer and Shahjahan secured bronze medals.

Earlier, DYSSO Mohd Qasim welcomed all the guests, whereas Rajinder Singh presented vote of thanks.