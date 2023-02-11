Sri Guru Gobind Singh Public HSS celebrates Annual cum Sports Day

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 11: The 40th Annual cum Sports Day of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Public Higher Secondary School (HSS), Kunjwani was held with great zeal and enthusiasm in the School auditorium.

The programme began with the welcome address presented by Administrator Charanjeet Kour.

Baldev Singh Billawaria (Deputy Mayor, Jammu Municipal Corporation) was the chief guest on the occasion while Prof Harbans Singh (chairman, Guru Nanak Educational Trust) was the guest of honour.

The theme of the programme was Fit India. Students from Nursery to 9th class participated in it. The sports meet was declared open with the emancipation of balloons and lighting of the ceremonial lamp by the chief guest.

The students displayed various cultural and sports items on the occasion.

At the end of the programme prize distribution ceremony was held during which Baldev Singh Billawaria gave away the prizes to the meritorious students.