Several events organized at Golf Club on Day 2

Khelo India winter Games

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Feb 11: Amid snow and wind that marked second day of 3rd edition of Khelo India Winter Games, a number of events in different categories were conducted on the slopes of Gulmarg bowl organized by Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council.

The Games scheduled for the day at Golf Club were Cross Country 15 Km Sprint Senior Men, Cross Country 10 Km Sprint Senior women, Cross Country 2 Km Sprint Junior Boys, Cross Country 1.5 Km Sprint Junior Girls, Bobsleighing & Skeleton and Snow Shoe long distance event of men and women category.

The Ice hockey and Ice Skating competitions were held at Rink Gulmarg. However, all the events of Alpine G Slalom of every category which were scheduled today at Kangdoori were cancelled due to the snow and strong currents of wind.

At the first leg of Khelo India 2023, the J&K Ski Mountaineering Association conducted a Sprint Women competition in which Divya Thakur from Himachal Pradesh got first position, Ishani Sawant from Maharashtra achieved 2nd position while third position was achieved by Kajaol Saxena of Uttar Pradesh.

Similarly, in the Ice Stock men’s event, Maharashtra won gold, Daman & Diu silver while Rajasthan and Karnataka won bronze.

In the women’s category of the same game, Ladakh got gold, Maharashtra silver, J&K (B) and Punjab got bronze each.

In Ice Hockey three matches were played in which Army defeated J&K by 34-0, AIPSCB defeated Himachal by 5-0 and UT Ladakh defeated J&K by 29-0.