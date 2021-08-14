Sqay selection trials conducted at ISMAA Pampore

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 14: The Jammu and Kashmir Sqay Association (J&KSA) today conducted trials at ISMAA Pampore to select Jammu and Kashmir team for upcoming All India Sqay Championship (AISC) which is scheduled to be held at Pahalgam from August 24 to 26.

About 80 players from different districts of the Union Territory participated in the selection trials in which 30 players including 15 each men and women were selected for the upcoming championship.

Bashir Ahmad, Manager Sports Stadium Pulwama was deputed as observer by the J&K Sports Council who monitored the free and impartial selection of players.