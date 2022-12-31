Sqay Martial Art Nat’l C’ship commences

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 31: 23rd National Sqay Championship was inaugurated by former Health Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Dr DK Manyal, here today.

The championship was inaugurated in presence of District Development Council Members, Councillor, secretary general Sqay Federation of India and technical officials including coaches and managers of various contingents from different States and UTs of the country.

More than 1000 martial art players both boys and girls drawn from 22 States are taking part in this championship including 100 boys and girls from Jammu and Kashmir.

The chief guest while addressing the participants laid stress on their active participation in sports activities which helps an individual to remain physically and mentally fit.

He also praised the efforts of Federation for choosing Jammu and Kashmir as the venue for 23rd Sqay National Championship.

The event is being organised by Jammu and Kashmir Sqay Association.