Sports key to channelize youth potential towards nation building: Shivdev Singh

Weihtlifting Championship organised

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, July 14: Senior Congress leader and ex MLA Shivdev Singh Manhas today described sports as key to channelize youth potential towards building a strong nation as the onus of creating a better world to live lies on this young force of the society.

Speaking at the Weightlifting Championship organised here today, Shivdev Singh congratulated the organizers for organizing such an event to boost the potential and talent of youth.

“This type of competitions must be organised everywhere to search for the real talent budding sports persons who can bring laurels at State as well as at national level,” he said and further assured all possible help to promote such sports related activities.

The Weightlifting Championship was conducted by J&K Sports Powerlifting Association in collaboration with BJD Gym, Paloura wherein youth of different weight categories took part.

Lauding the role of BJD Gym for promoting sports culture, Manhas emphasised very strongly that our youth should participate in all kinds of sports related activities as healthy mind and healthy body contributes as lot in national building.

While distributing prizes among the winner team, Shivdev Singh appreciated the players for their unique talent and encouraged them to further improve their sports skills so as to bring laurels for their area and the State as well. He said that playing sports keeps the mind and body fit besides promoting mutual harmony and brotherhood.

“Sports are a potent tool in channelizing the energies of youth towards a right perspective besides saving them from being swayed towards certain social ills like drug menace”, he asserted.

Later, Shivdev Singh interacted with youth of different age groups and assured all possible help and guidance in field of sports from his side to promote sport activities in the State.

The winners of Weightlifting championship were Sushant Manhas 82.5 Kg; Abu Samotra 75 Kg; Shiv Shant Jamwal 75 Kg; Sahil Anand 75 Kg; Bharat Kumar 67.5 Kg, Sushant Mandotra 66 Kg and others.