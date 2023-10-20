SPMR College wins Inter College Badminton C’ship

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 19: Government SPMR College of Commerce Jammu won Inter College Badminton (Women) Championship here today. The championship was organised by Cluster University of Jammu at Govt. MAM College Jammu. The team comprised of Aena Gupta, Janvi Mehra, Mehak Raina, Arshpreet Kour and Surbhi Manhas participated in the Championship and were given rousing reception in the college by the Principal, Staff and students.

Principal, Prof. Surinder Kumar, Convenor Sports Prof. Shafkat Jahangir, Prof. Harpreet Kour, Prof. Shipra Gupta and Prof. Apfan Ali appreciated the performances of college students.