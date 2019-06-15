SPB Delhi, Khalsa Academy ‘B’ emerge winners on Day-3

Inaugural 7-A-Side Women’s Hockey Tournament

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 15: On the third day of Inaugural 7-A-Side Women’s Hockey Tournament-2019 (North Zone), Steel Plant Board (SPB) Delhi and Khalsa Academy B team emerged winners as two league matches were played in the Kashmir University Ground, here.

The first match was played between Khalsa Academy -A (Amritsar) and Steel Plant Board Delhi, in which Steel Plant Board Delhi won by 3-0.

In the first half, Steel Plant Board Delhi took lead by 2 goals and converted one more attack into a goal hence defeating Khalsa Academy with a margin of 3 goals. Khalsa Academy (A) also gave a tough fight but was not successful in converting their attacks into goals as the defence line of Steel Plant Board Delhi was very strong. In this match Nisha (Goalkeeper) of Steel Plant Board Delhi was adjudged player of the match.

While second league match was played between Khalsa Academy-B and Ludhiana Women Hockey, in which Khalsa Academy dominated the opposite team throughout the match. Khalsa Academy scored 11 goals in the first half and 13 goals in the second half, thus defeating Ludhiana Women Hockey team by a huge margin of 24 goals. In this match, Neha Yadav and Meenakshi scored 1 goal each, Mahima scored 2, Ramanpreet Kaur and Soni scored 3 goals each, Simranjeet Kaur scored 6, and the highest scorer of the match who was adjudged player of the match was the Captain herself, Kajal, with scoring 8 goals.

This is the first such tournament of North zone level which has been organized by Kashmir Hockey Academy in collaboration with The Kashmir University and J&K State Sports Council. This tournament has been organized in the loving memory of S. Paramjeet Singh ( Sr. Hockey Coach). In this tournament total, 14 teams are participating out of which 7 are from the other Northern States.