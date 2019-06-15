Jourian Cricket Club lifts T20 title; Sham inaugurates final match

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, June 15: Defeating Akhnoor Cricket Club by 26 runs in the summit clash, Jourian Cricket Club lifted the title trophy of the knockout tournament played at Girls High School, Jourian today.

The final of the tournament was inaugurated by former Minister and BJP leader, Sham Lal Sharma who was chief guest on the occasion.

The tournament was organised by Booby Kashyap and Mandeep Raj.

Speaking on the occasion, Sham Lal said that youth of the State are interested in sports and allied activities and have the valour and zest to do better but hardly get the opportunity to showcase their talent and skill, because people around them are least bothered to organise quality tournaments to provide them platform to hone their skill.

Sharma said that it is indeed a great initiative which has been taken by organizing a cricket tournament on a large scale which will definitely indulge more and more youth with them and it is a positive sign that today’s youth is progressing towards keeping its mind and body fit by taking part in such activities.

He also gave a message to youth to ‘Stay Away From Drugs’ and enjoy sports and games.

In his remarks, BJP leader congratulated all the players and said that victory and defeat are part of the game.

Earlier, batting first, Jourian Cricket Club scored 140 runs, while in reply, Akhnoor Cricket Club managed to score 114 runs to lose the match by 26 runs. Sahil was declared as the man of the match while Moni Singh was adjudged as the man of the sereis.

The winning team was given cash prize of Rs 21,000 while the runners-up team was presented Rs 10,000 as a cash prize.

On this occasion, Principal Madan Lal, Vice-Principal Sham Choudhary, Councilor Gagan Raj, Corporator Ravinder Bali, Corporator Subash Singh, Social Welfare Baba Bharti Chaki Chaki Jourian Sudesh Sharma and retired ZEO Ram Lal Sharma were also present.