Snow skiing competition held at Padum

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

KARGIL, Jan 30: As part of Zanskar Winter Sports and Youth Festival 2021, a Snow skiing competition was held at Padum, here today.

Secretary Youth Services and Sports Ladakh, Ravinder Kumar was the chief guest and he inaugurated the competition.

Councillor Cha Stanzin Lakpa, Under Secretary Power Dr Ashwani Hansa, Under Secretary Sports Chand Singh, OSD to Secretary Sports Dr Tanzin Thakchos, Under Secretary Tourism Shabir Hussain, Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Zanskar Sonam Dorjay besides Sub-Divisional officers, sports lovers and large number of local people were also present.

The chief guest appreciated the organizing committee members and people of Zanskar for making the Zanskar Winter Sports and Youth Festival -2021 a grand success despite of harsh weather.

The Secretary said that the UT Administration is committed to provide every possible support to promote sports activities in Zanskar by providing necessary infrastructure development. He assured the organisers to install chair lift system for athletes to reach at the beginning point of Snow Skiing sites.

Three groups including two senior groups of boys and girls and a children group participated in the competitions. Later, the chief guest and other dignitaries distributed certificates and prizes among the participants.

Meanwhile, a colourful cultural program including folk songs and dances was presented by Ama Tsogspa and Nachungma cultural groups.