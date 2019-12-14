Snooker & Billiards C’ships declared open

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 14: 27th Jammu and Kashmir Inter District State /Union Territory Championships of Snooker and Billiards for Sub Junior, Junior and Senior category was declared open by SSP CID SB, Randeep Kumar at Billiards Hall, MA Stadium here.

Among others were present Chairman Jammu and Kashmir Billiards and Snooker Association, Sidharth Sharma, President Sanjéev Gupta, Sr Vice President, Jaideep Manocha, Vice President Nikhil Kapahi, General Secretary Vishal Abrol, Treasurer Sohail Khalid, Abhinav Anand, Gurvinder Singh, Deepu, Gurjeev Singh, Ishan Chowdary, Kashif Ahmed and Manager Indoor Complex MA Stadium, Satish Gupta.

Twenty four players are participating in the Sub Junior category, in which five players are from Srinagar and 19 from other districts of Jammu.

It is for the first time, the players at the age of 9.5 years and 11years, studying in 4th and 5th standard, are participating along with others up to 18 years of age group.

The tournament is being organised by JKBSA under the aegis of J&K State Sports Council.

Ishuk Chowdary and Abhishek Pathania are the Organising Secretaries of the tournament. Chief Referees of the tournament are Nikhil Kapahi and Umar Hamayun, while the official Markers are Ravees Ahmed and Rakesh Sharna.

The tournament will be played according to rules of BSFI.