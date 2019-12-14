Narulas First Step School celebrates Annual Day

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 14: Narulas The First Step School celebrates its Annual Day-2019 at Police Auditorium, hee today.

MK Sinha, Inspector General of Police, Crime, J&K was the chief guest on the occasion, while while Arun Manhas, Director Samagra Shiksha Abhiyaan, J&K was the guest of honour.

Urja Singh, Social Activist/ Chairperson, The Performer and President, Betiyan Foundation was the special guest.

The programme started with Shiv Aradhna, which was followed by colourful and peppy items depicting love and importance for the different members of the family.

the Primary Wing presented a play on the importance of Mother. The programme ended with chorus on “We Are a Family” song.

Sara Nawaz was awarded for Excellence in Academics; Diya Gandotra & Divyansh Gupta were declared All-rounder of the year; Aashvi Singh for emerging best in Co-curricular Activities; Priyansha Salaria &Yukti Rana, Best in Drawing; Nasreen Kour, Most Courteous Student; Reyansh Abrol, Most Disciplined Student; Bhramleen Kour, Best Dancer; Ahaan Purohit & Harnoor Singh, Best in English Conversation; Khayatee Rathore, Best Handwriting; Parents of Gurjot Singh, Most Innovative Parents; Rida Zainab, Excellence in Academics; Swara Pargal, Most Transformed Personality; Eklaya Mohan, Nimaan Singh an Arjunveer Singh, All-rounder of the Year.

Mr Sinha lavished praise on the organisers for holding the programme in a befitting manner.

The programme was concluded with a vote of thanks by Tanvi Narula, Principal of the School.