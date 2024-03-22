SMVD Gurukul holds 32nd Governing Council Meeting

`

Excelsior Correspondent

REASI, Mar 22: The 32nd meeting of the Governing Council of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Gurukul, Charan Paduka was held at its academic premises at Charan Paduka, Katra here today.

The meeting was presided by Mahamandleshwar Shri Swami Vishveshvaranand Giriji Maharaj, Member of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board and Chairman of the Governing Council for the Gurukul and attended by Anshul Garg, Chief Executive Officer of the Shrine Board; Alok Kumar Maurya, Additional CEO; Padma Shri Prof. Vishwamurti Shastri, Pawan Kumar, Controller of Examination, CSU; Satish Kumar Sharma, Joint CEO, SMVDSB and Administrator of Gurukul; Mahesh Sharma, FA/Chief Accounts Officer; Gopal Dass Sharma, Head Pujari, Bhawan; Dr Dhananjay Mishra, Principal; and Dr. Devendra Rijal, Vice Principal of the Gurukul.

Chairman and other Members of the Governing Council while expressing satisfaction regarding over-the-year growth of the institution and its functioning emphasized the need for making continuing endeavours to develop it as a centre of excellence. He exhorted that up-gradation of Gurukul to post graduation level be also explored aiming to further empower students with advanced knowledge and skills to excel in their chosen fields.

The Governing Council, while approving the annual budget of Gurukul for financial year 2024-25 also concurred with the projected need for expansion of residential and academic blocks of SMVD Gurukul. This decision would address the future residential and academic requirements of the students after enhancement of their intake capacity from 20 to 30 students from the session 2023-24. After extensive deliberations the Governing Council also resolved to take further strides of expansion in alignment with NAAC accreditations.

Chairman, SMVD Gurukul also inaugurated eight Smart Classrooms and a Computer Lab. After the conclusion of the meeting, the Members, Governing Council also inspected the proposed site for expansion at SMVD Gurukul.