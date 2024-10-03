SKUAST-Jammu defeats Elite Cricket Club by 53 runs

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 2: In a spirited display of cricket, the SKUAST-Jammu cricket team triumphed over the Elite Cricket Club in a T-20 match held at the SKUAST-Jammu cricket ground by 53 runs. This match is part of SKUAST-Jammu’s preparations and trials for the upcoming All India Vice-Chancellor’s T-20 Cricket Cup in Chandigarh.

Winning the toss and opting to bat first, SKUAST-Jammu posted a competitive total of 162 runs for the loss of 6 wickets in their allotted 20 overs. Dr. Arun Manhas led the charge with an impressive 46 runs off just 28 balls. Pankaj Choudhary contributed 38 runs, while Imran Hussain and Niraj Singh Manhas added 31 and 18 runs, respectively.

In response, the Elite Cricket Club struggled against the SKUAST bowling attack, managing to score only 109 runs before being all out in 18.4 overs. Dr. Arun Manhas excelled with the ball as well, taking 3 wickets, while Asif claimed 2 wickets. For his outstanding all-round performance, Dr. Arun Manhas was declared the Player of the Match.

The match was attended by notable figures including Dr. Sudhakar Dwivedi, Dean of Student Welfare, Dr. P.K. Rai, Nodal Officer for Sports, and Kewal K. Raina, the mentor and coach of the team. SKUAST-Jammu is set to play its next match on Saturday as they continue their preparations for the tournament.