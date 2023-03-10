SIS student bags medals in All India Inter Sai Wushu C’ship

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 10: A student of Shaurya International School (SIS) Jammu brought laurels to the School by winning medals in 3rd All India Inter Sai Wushu Championship organized at Netaji Subhash National Institute of Sports, Patiala from 27th February to 2nd March.

Rudra Pratap Singh of Grade X B bagged 2 silver medals. Principal of the School, Dr Rajesh Gandral congratulated the student for his marvelous achievement and said that true stars rise to the top not by chance but through purpose and passion.