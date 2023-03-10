BCC beats Kathua XI in final league match

Range Level T-20 Cricket Tourney

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

KATHUA, Mar 10: Billawar Cricket Club (BCC) beat Kathua XI by 5 wickets today in the final league match of “Range Level T-20 Cricket Tournament” being played at Sports Ground, DPL Kathua.

DIG JSK Range Jammu Shakti Kumar Pathak was the chief guest on the occasion whereas SSP Kathua Shivdeep Singh Jamwal was the guest of honour. Staff Officer to DIG Jammu Rajinder Singh Katoch and Additional SP Kathua Suresh Kumar Chib were the special guests.

Deputy SP Headquarters Kathua Shammi Kumar, Deputy SP DAR Kathua Subash Chander, Deputy SP R PHQ Jatinder Singh Sambyal, Inspector Anju Pandita along with general public were also present to boost the morale of players. The committee members of Range Police Headquarters Jammu were also present for smooth functioning of the event.

The final league match was played between Billawar Cricket Club (BCC) and Kathua XI Cricket Club. Kathua XI team won the toss and chose to bat first. While batting first, Kathua XI scored 158 runs at the loss of 9 wickets in 20 overs in which Monu was top scorer who scored 44 runs off 12 balls with 6 sixes.

In reply, BCC team easily chased the target of 159 runs. Akshit Manhas was top scorer who scored 65 runs off 35 balls with 8 boundaries and 4 sixes while Ronit scored 40 runs in 30 balls with 3 sixes and 3 boundaries.

In this way, BCC won the match by 5 wickets and top most scorer of the team Akshit Manhas was once again declared as Man of the Match.