Singh CC beats Rebellz CC by 18 runs

Friendship Cup

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 20: Singh Cricket Club (Singh CC) Akhnoor trounced Rebellz Cricket Club by 18 runs in the ongoing ‘Friendship Cup’, being played at Govt Higher Secondary School Akhnoor, near here today.

Singh CCC Akhnoor won the toss and elected to bat first.

Batting first, Singh CC scored 195 runs by losing 8 wickets in 20 overs wherein Gagandeep Singh scored highest 73 runs, while Chandan Sharma made 36 runs and Abhinandan Sharma contributed 23 runs. From the bowling side, Rohit Jatt got 2 wickets, while Anil Bakshi, Sanjog Paul, Vishal and Rohit Singh Manhas shared 1 wicket each.

In reply, Rebellz CC could not chase the target and made 177 runs by losing 9 wickets in stipulated 20 overs in which Pranav Mahajan made 28 runs, while Rohit Jatt scored 29 runs and Sanjog Paul and Anil Bakshi contributed 42 & 18 runs respectively. From the bowling side, Deepak Sharma got 4 wickets, while Sham Singh Langeh took 2 wickets and Suresh Malhotra, Abhinandan Sharma and Vishal Sharma shared 1 wicket each.

Gagandeep Singh Jamwal was declared as man of the match, while Rohit Singh and Gujan Rajja were umpires in the match and Deepak Mangotra acted as scorer.

KD Bhagat(DySP DAR) was the chief guest on the occasion, while Harjeet Singh (Station House Officer Akhnoor) was the guest of honour. They distributed prizes and refreshment among the players.

Speaking on the occasion, Harjeet Singh advised the youth to take part in games to keep body physically fit, while KD Bhagat assured the organizing committee to provide neat and clean ground and other cricketing materials for the future events.

Vikram Singh, Sham Lal, Rahul Langer, Deepak Sharma and Deepak Mangotra were also present during the event

The ‘Friendship Cup’ is being organized by Singh Cricket Club Akhnoor under the overall supervision of Sham Singh Langeh (President Singh Cricket Club Akhnoor).