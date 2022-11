District Athletics C’ship organised

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 20: J&K Athletics Association organised District Jammu Athletics Championship under-14, 16, 18, 20 and open categories for boys & girls, wherein about 200 athletes of different schools and institutions participated, here today.

At the valedictory function, Kuljeet Singh Jamwal (President Basketball Association of J&K) was the chief guest along with Ravinder Singh (Babbi) senior vice president J&K Athletics Association. Gill (Sec. Cycling Association J&K) was the guest of honour who awarded the winners in presence of Bunty Choudhary, Sarabjeet Singh, Jaissica Kour and other dignitaries.

The championship was conducted by an expert panel of coaches including Gurcharan Singh, Mandeep Kour, Rajesh Sharma, Parveen Singh and others.

In U-14 60mtrs boys Anubhav Angral-1st, Himanshu Kumar-2nd and Harsh Kapta-3rd, in girls, Nasia Begum-1st, Aanya Jha-2nd and Simar Kour-3rd, in 600mtrs boys, Himanshu Kumar-1st, Ashmeet Angral-2nd and Suhaan-3rd, in girls, Nasia Begum-1st, Gurleen Kour-2nd & Mehak Gorkha-3rd, in shot put (B), Sharvan-1st, Vishav-2nd, Krishan-3rd, in girls, Aakriti-1st, Urvanshi-2nd and Simar-3rd, in long jump (B), Anubhav Angral-1st, Moomin Afzal-2nd and Harsh Kapta-3rd.

In U-16 100mtrs boys, Jaskirit Singh-1st, Zaheer-2nd & Ravinder-3rd, in girls, Gitika-1st, Shabia-2nd & Nusrat-3rd, in 300mtrs boys, Vivek-1st, Ravinder-2nd &Tushar-3rd, in girls, Rabina-1st, Sanjana-2nd & Saahish-3rd, in 800 mtrs boys, Mukul Pawa-1st, Manik Sharma-2nd and Vishal Kumar-3rd, in 2000mtrs boys, Suryadev-1st, Ayush-2nd & Vasdav-3rd, in girls, Pooja-1st, Ragni-2nd & Rubeena-3rd.

In U-18 boys, Tanveer-1st, Arun-2nd & Sahil-3rd, in girls, Sidhi-1st, Ayushi-2nd & Shabia-3rd, in 200mtrs boys, Sahil-1st, Tanveer-2nd & Arjun-3rd, in girls, Sidhani-1st, Shaina-2nd &Shabia-3rd, in 400mtrs, Gagan-1st, Arjun-2nd & Suraj-3rd and in 800mtrs boys, Sameer-1st, Vansh-2nd & Sanchit-3rd, in girls Shaina-1st, Pooja-2nd & Rubina-3rd.

In U-20 100mtrs boys, Mukesh-1st, Nikhil-2nd &Abhi-3rd, in girls, Kiran-1st, Shivani-2nd & Prabdeep-3rd, in 200mtrs boys, Mukesh-1st, Kuldeep-2nd & Sourav-3rd, in girls, Fanja-1st, Saru-2nd & Ritika-3rd, in 400mtrs, Savit -1st, Kuldeep-2nd & Raj-3rd, in 1500mtrs boys, Avinash-1st, Akash-2nd, in girls-Kiran-1st, Shivani-2nd & Sapna-3rd.

In open 100mtrs men, Vikas-1st, Ajay-2nd &Shubham-3rd, in women-Rama-1st, Sapna-2nd &Saru-3rd, in 200mtrs men, Prabjot-1st, Sanchin-2nd & Manshu-3rd, in 400mtrs men, Ajay-1st, Madhav-2nd and Sourav-3rd, in women, Sonali-1st, Barti-2nd &Monika-3rd, in 800mtrs men, Mukul-1st, Manik-2nd & Vishal-3rd, in 1500 mtrs men, Ganesh-1st, Sourav-2nd and in 5000mtrs, Vishal-1st, Ganesh-2nd & Makhan-3rd.