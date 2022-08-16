Shreya, Kritarthi win Bronze medals for India

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 16: Ace fencer Shreya Gupta and international debutant Kritarthi Kotwal of J&K won junior team Bronze for India in ongoing Commonwealth Fencing Championship being held at London.

This is India’s first medal in the sabre junior category in the championship. Indian team comprising Shreya Gupta, Kritarthi Kotwal, Abi Devi Laishram and Baby Reddy defeated Wales in pre medal bout comfortably by a margin of 45-37.

In the semi final, the Indian team was defeated by England by 45-34. For the bronze medal match, the Indian team won by 45-37 by defeating Scotland and dominated the whole match right from the beginning. Fencers Shreya Gupta and Abi Devi won accolades for their excellent performance in the match. This is Shreya Gupta second bronze medal in commonwealth championships.

Rajeev Mehta, secretary general of Fencing Association of India congratulated the young fencers for winning the medals.

Meanwhile, Secretary, J&K Sports Council Nuzhut Gull congratulated Shreya Gupta and Krikarthi Kotwal for bringing laurels for country and J&KUT, while M J Sharma, president, J&K Amateur Fencing Association in a message also congratulated the young fencers for their extraordinary performance and hoped they will always keep flag of India high at international level.