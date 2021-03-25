Shooting team leaves for North Zone meet

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 25: A 32 members J&K Shooting team including two women today left to participate in the ongoing 40th North Zone Shooting (Pistol, Rifle, Short Gun) Championship at OASES Shooting Range, Jagatpur Jaipur under the banner of J&K Rifle Association (JKRA).

The team was flagged off by the president of JKRA, Kuldeep Singh Jamwal in the presence of treasurer, S S Sodhi; vice president (Administration), Sharat Chander Singh, vice president, Paramjit Singh, Madhupal Singh and Shamsher Singh at J&K Police Shooting Range, here today.

Majority of the selected shooters belong to J&K Police Shooting Club Jammu; SMVDSB Club Katra; KPS Shooting Club, Kathua; General Zorawar Singh Club, Bari Brahmana and DPS Shooting Club. “A number of shooters from J&K Police have also been selected in the team,” informed president of the Association.

The teams: Madhupal Singh, Surinder Singh, Mohd Younas, Kamal Sharma, Tajinder Paul Singh, Mohd Shafiat, Manish Kumar, Avinash Basotra, Paras Daldir, Vishab Sharma, Varun Partap, Soham Sharma, Prabjot Singh, Gurmeet Singh, Vansh Charak, Divyam Gupta, Akhileshwar Singh, Inderjeet Singh, Nippun Singh, Kavya Koushar, V Sambyal, Vishal Sharma, Pranab Sambyal, Rajinder Singh, Mohd Amir, Romijeet Singh, Rajan Sharma, Samarth Tuli, A Singh, Omar Sheikh and Vishav Sharma.