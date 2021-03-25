Downtown DFA, Novelty Sports script wins

28th Annual Football C’ship

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Mar 25: The Srinagar edition of 28th Annual Football Championship, organised by J&K Football Association, kick started at TRC Turf Ground, here today.

The first match was played between Food & Supplies (F&S)-XI and Novelty Sports Club wherein Novelty Sports defeated F&S-XI by a solitary goal.

The second match was played between DFA Bandipora-XI & Downtown FC. The match started with an aggressive note and both the teams exhibited quality Football play and got lot of appreciation from the spectators.

Bandipora boys tried hard to penetrate into defence of Downtown FC but could not find the net. It was in the 25th minute of 1st half of the game when Downtown DFA made a brilliant move and succeeded in scoring a goal while the second half was virtually dominated by Bandipora DFA & tried hard to equalize but could not break the solid defence of Downtown FC.

The 2nd match was won by Downtown DFA by defeating DFA Bandipora-XI by a solitary goal.

Iftikhar Loan, vice president of JKFA was the chief guest on the occasion and was introduced to the teams’ players.

The championship is organized by JKFA in collaboration with Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council.